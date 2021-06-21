Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post $1.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.58 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

