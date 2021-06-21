Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Stryker posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

SYK opened at $254.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.71. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

