Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.03. The stock had a trading volume of 215,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

