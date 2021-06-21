Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $938.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $938.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $869.36 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $85.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 995.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $124.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.