Analysts’ New Coverage for June, 21st (AAWW, AFRM, ARCB, ATSG, AUDC, CAC, CNI, CP, CSX, CVLG)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 21st:

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of. Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX). Stifel Europe issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stephens started coverage on shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

