Analysts Offer Predictions for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 12.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 27.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares in the last quarter.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

