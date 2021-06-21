Analysts Set Expectations for Cabot Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

CBT opened at $56.49 on Monday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

