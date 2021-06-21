Analysts Set Expectations for Rupert Resources Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rupert Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RUP. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

RUP stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.19 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$870.33 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.08.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$3,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$96,323,790. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,451,000 shares of company stock worth $7,391,792.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

