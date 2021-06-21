Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

