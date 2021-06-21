AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 458.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,025 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,424 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

