Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

