Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.75

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 19532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

