Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Up 7.1%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.81. 1,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $616.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

