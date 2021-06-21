Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Up 7.1%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.81. 1,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a market cap of $616.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74.
In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
