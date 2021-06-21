ankrETH Price Hits $1,954.45 on Top Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for approximately $1,954.45 or 0.05937307 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $57.32 million and $7,378.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

