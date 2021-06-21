Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $93.45

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.45, but opened at $91.51. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

