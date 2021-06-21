Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 9.1% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $68,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $372.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

