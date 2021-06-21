Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,299 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Anthem worth $710,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

ANTM traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.98. 14,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.