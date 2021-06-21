APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. APA traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.09. 250,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,152,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -366.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

