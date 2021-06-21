APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $51.63 million and $129.03 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00663447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079788 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.