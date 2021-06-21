APIX (APIX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $6.21 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00694443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00080904 BTC.

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

