Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.11

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 17186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $11,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

