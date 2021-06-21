Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.11

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 17186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $11,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.