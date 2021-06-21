Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 365.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 955,473 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple were worth $148,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.