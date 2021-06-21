APY.Finance Market Cap Reaches $14.16 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001275 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,197,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.