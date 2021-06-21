APYSwap Hits Market Cap of $2.96 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $595,403.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00158514 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,153.80 or 1.00553262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,962,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

