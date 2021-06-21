Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQST opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.