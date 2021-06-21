ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $45,318.32 and $3,140.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

