Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44.

Arca Continental Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

