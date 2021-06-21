Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Cap of $8.91 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00668746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

