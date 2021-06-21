Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 9,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 26,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59.

Archer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

