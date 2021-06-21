Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $32.26. Arco Platform shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $986.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $52,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.