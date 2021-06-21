Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $529,718. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $27.35 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

