Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $585.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

