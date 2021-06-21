Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

