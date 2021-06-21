Ark Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $92.31 million and $3.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,097,684 coins and its circulating supply is 129,976,787 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

