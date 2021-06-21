Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.87. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,230 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

