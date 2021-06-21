Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $110.56 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

