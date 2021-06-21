Arthur M. Krieg Purchases 7,224 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

