Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.48

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 94159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 39.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,469 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

