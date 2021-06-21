Aryacoin (AYA) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $3.56 million and $23,077.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

