Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 233,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,523 shares.The stock last traded at $60.41 and had previously closed at $57.80.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of -40.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

