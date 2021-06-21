Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $191.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $219.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

6/1/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $176.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASND opened at $140.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

