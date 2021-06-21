ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $272.63 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.63 million and approximately $671,394.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00668746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

