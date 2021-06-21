ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,873. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

