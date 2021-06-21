ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.88

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 2150390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.