Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

ATH stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 2,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $2,326,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

