Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.
ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.
ATH stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 2,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $2,326,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.