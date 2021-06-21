ATLANT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 64% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ATLANT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 69.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $650,320.43 and $10.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00651555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00079026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039353 BTC.

ATLANT Coin Profile

ATLANT is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

Buying and Selling ATLANT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

