Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AAWW. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. 542,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37.
In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
