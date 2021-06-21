Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAWW. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. 542,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

