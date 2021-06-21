Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -123.84% N/A -10.54% Kingstone Companies 4.36% -2.86% -0.82%

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.59 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.67 $970,000.00 ($0.03) -276.33

Kingstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

