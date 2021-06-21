Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94.

About Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.