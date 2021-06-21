Auctus (AUC) Trading 39% Lower This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $25,887.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded 39% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00087466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00680528 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,950,390 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

